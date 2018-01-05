St. Paul Minnesota’s New Mayor Proclaims ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ an ‘Ode to Slavery’

Melvin Carter III, incoming mayor of Saint Paul, Minnesota, proclaimed the national anthem an “ode to slavery” during his inaugural address.

Carter said he would approve of playing the national anthem, but only if “all” the verses were played, including the verse he insists proves the song celebrates slavery, Pioneer Press reported.

“We cannot ignore the painful reminder, written into our anthem’s third verse, of just how deeply injustice is rooted in the American tradition. … Our national freedom song is an ode to slavery,” Carter said during his address.

“This is the American paradox, passed from generation to generation, dating back to the noble group of rich, white, straight, male landowners who embedded into our founding principles a yearning for a set of God-given rights they sought to secure for only themselves,” the newly minted mayor continued. – READ MORE

