St. Louis Prosecutor Confirms Cops ARE Investigating Gun-Toting Couple Who Defended Property From Protesters

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner confirmed, late Monday, that her office is looking into whether a pair of homeowners, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, broke any laws when they responded to protests in their gated community by brandishing a pair of firearms.

Earlier reports indicated that police officials were looking into whether protesters, who are alleged to have broken into the couple’s secluded, gated community in the city’s Central West End district, for threats made to the couple and others in the neighborhood, as they marched past mansions on their way to the mayor’s home, also located in the Central West End.

As the Daily Wire reported Monday, the police are “labeling as a case of trespassing and fourth-degree assault by intimidation.”

The McCloskeys, who released a statement Tuesday in support of the protests and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole, say they were threatened by protesters who smashed a gate leading into their neighborhood.

“At that point, everybody got enraged,” Mark McCloskey said in an interview Monday. “There were people wearing body armor. One person pulled out some loaded pistol magazines and clicked them together and said that you were next. We were threatened with our lives, threatened with the house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog’s life being threatened. It was about as bad as it can get.” – READ MORE

