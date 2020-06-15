St. Louis Police: Second Man Charged in Murder of David Dorn

A second man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn amid violent protests over the death of George Floyd.

St. Louis resident Mark Jackson, 22, faces second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, stealing charges, along with three counts of armed criminal action.

The charges were confirmed by a spokesperson for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Monday.

Stephan Cannon, 24, the suspected shooter, was earlier charged with first-degree murder, robbery, and other crimes. Both men are jailed without bond. Jackson does not have a listed attorney. – READ MORE

