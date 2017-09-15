True Pundit

Ramped-Up Police, National Guard Face Off With Growing Angry Street Mob in St. Louis (Video)

Civil unrest in St. Louis, MO is growing and so is the size of the street mob gathered in protest as backlash from the verdict of former police officer Jason Stockley who was acquitted of shooting and killing Anthony Lamar Smith following a high-speed chase.

Stockley is white; Smith was black.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has activated the National Guard.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has extended officer shifts to 12 hours until further notice.

1:45 AM– EST:

A total of 8 officers have sustained injuries throughout the day. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Protesters shatter windows at a library on Euclid. #jasonstockley pic.twitter.com/gLJtacLe36 — KMOV (@KMOV) September 16, 2017

It appears another officer is being transported by ambulance from Watermon and Kingshighway #STLverdict pic.twitter.com/3dvNmgUF0p — Casey Nolen KSDK (@CaseyNolen) September 16, 2017

Scariest moment in my career. Protesters upset about not guilty verdict for an officer accused of killing a suspect, turn on me and media. pic.twitter.com/iZyvg3gX0p — Dan Gray KTVI Fox 2 (@DanGrayTV) September 15, 2017

11:55 PM– EST:

A second officer is being transported to a hospital for injury sustained from thrown brick. More info to come. #STLVerdict https://t.co/Lly3QKVub3 — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Officer is being transported to a hospital for serious injury sustained from brick thrown at him at Kingshighway & Waterman. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

JUST IN: our cameras captured agitators hurling a brick toward a line of police, striking an officer & knocking them down. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/I8SfDdLE5R — Jacob Long (@JacobLong_KSDK) September 16, 2017

11:30 PM– EST:

My eyes are burning just standing next to cars that got covered in gas. Just a few dozen people left where I am. #STLVerdict — Mike Faulk (@Mike_Faulk) September 16, 2017

Riot cops shoot multiple tear gas canisters in residential area near light of Krewson's home on waterman #JasonStockley pic.twitter.com/XoJpu6GCEb — Danny Wicentowski (@D_Towski) September 16, 2017

Close call for FOX 2’s Dan Gray …

Smoke bomb or tear gas canister fired at protest in Central West End #JasonStockley pic.twitter.com/i6yI1WxVFI — KMOV (@KMOV) September 16, 2017

Officers have given two commands that this is an unlawful assembly, order to disperse. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

11:15 PM– EST

County police forming this skirmish line at Lake & Waterman , a block from mayor's house. At least 200 cops now on scene, fully equipped. pic.twitter.com/i7z4zeY8Ju — Joe Holleman (@STLsherpa) September 16, 2017

Agitators refuse to disperse causing property damage near Mayor's home. Those who don't comply w/police orders subject to arrest #stlverdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Shit going down in Forest Park, St. Louis, MO. Apparently protestors are being violent at the mayor's house? Hundreds of police. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/P4Ab99KNLS — Nick 'Weasel' Frymet (@nweasel) September 16, 2017

9:05 PM– EST

Both northbound & southbound Kingshighway in the area of Barnes are experiencing closures due to demonstrators. Expect delays. #STLVerdict — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 16, 2017

Police trying to escort a family with a woman in labor to the hospital through protest #stockleyverdict #STL pic.twitter.com/4OqIpzmttW — Casey Nolen KSDK (@CaseyNolen) September 16, 2017

8:45 PM– EST:

St. Louis and State Police Dispatch over a dozen units to try to prevent street mob from halting highway traffic.

Standoff with cops and protesters at Kingshighway on ramp pic.twitter.com/jkT3ZX0o2Q — Rachel McShane (@McshaneRachel) September 16, 2017

The Police are back #StLouis watch this video and smile I stand with @stlcountypd pic.twitter.com/LWU3jQVqAx — ⏰0⏰ (@__0HOUR1_) September 15, 2017

A tense moment between police and protesters in downtown St. Louis after the Stockley ruling pic.twitter.com/bekkzFqyyb — FOX2now (@FOX2now) September 15, 2017

8:30 PM– EST



8 PM– EST



Agitators damaging a police car. Those causing destruction distract from the mission of peaceful protesters. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/Rbtpo1gAxc — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 15, 2017

Protestors marching en made from Maryland/Euclid south right past Lindell. Traffic disruptions galore. pic.twitter.com/keFwNIhEFe — Brett A. Blume (@brettblumekmox) September 16, 2017

Sparks flying downtown as police and protestors stand off pic.twitter.com/AVoeYDgDDJ — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) September 15, 2017

Two protestors exercising their Missouri Open Carry rights at court house. pic.twitter.com/ZqfG7ISb1K — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) September 15, 2017

Protestor maced near Tucker and Clark. pic.twitter.com/eKWbuXn5RH — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) September 15, 2017

Protester maced near Tucker and Spruce #stockleyverdict pic.twitter.com/2M0XXz05TJ — Jesse Bogan (@JesseBogan) September 15, 2017

Crowd of #JasonStockley protesters is growing, spreading out from Market/Tucker. Here's a shot from earlier: pic.twitter.com/VmeKX1SVSX — Dana Rieck (@ByDanaRieck) September 15, 2017

Businesses are shutting down on Washington avenue. #stl pic.twitter.com/5Efb1oUXCh — Linda Tirado (@KillerMartinis) September 15, 2017