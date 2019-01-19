St. Louis man among four Americans killed in Syria bombing

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has been identified as one of four Americans killed in a suicide bombing Wednesday in Syria.

According to the Department of Defense, Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida; Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon M. Kent, 35, of upstate New York; and DOD civilian Scott A. Wirtz of St. Louis, Missouri were killed Wednesday in the explosion in Manbij.

All three died “as a result of wounds sustained from a suicide improvised explosive device,” according to the military.

Wirtz, a De Smet High School graduate, was 42.

The fourth American killed in Syria was a contractor supporting the Defense Department, according to a Pentagon spokesman. The Pentagon will not release his name since he was not military.

Kent was a sailor assigned to Cryptologic Warfare Activity 66, based at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. Farmer served on six overseas combat tours and was a decorated soldier awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. – READ MORE