St. Louis cop dies after sustaining gunshot wound to the head during weekend assault against officers

Tamarris Bohannon, a 29-year-old St. Louis, Missouri, police officer is dead after a suspect shot him in the head on Saturday. He succumbed to his injuries Sunday evening.

Bohannon and another officer responded to a shooting call on Saturday evening when they encountered a man who had barricaded himself inside a residence.

The suspect began firing on officers as they approached the home.

The second officer was shot in the leg, and transported to a local hospital for treatment and release.

Bohannon is survived by his wife and their three young children.

In a letter shared on Twitter, the fallen officer's family refers to Bohannon as a "hero to many," but "most importantly to his loving wife and three incredible children."

