Squad’s Ayanna Pressley: Capitol Riots Gave Me ‘Deep And Ancestral’ Terror From ‘White Supremacist Mob’

Representative Ayanna Pressley says she felt a “deep and ancestral” terror at the hands of “white supremacist mobs” during last month’s riot at the Capitol.

Pressley (D-MA), a member of the far-left ‘Squad’ of progressive House Democrats, made the comments during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“As a black woman, to be barricaded in my office using office furniture and water bottles on the ground in the dark, that terror, those moments of terror, is familiar in a deep and ancestral way for me,” she said.

The Democrat lawmaker went on to suggest the riots were carried out at the hands of white supremacists, something she claims African-Americans have had to “clean up after” for generations. – READ MORE

