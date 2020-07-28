‘Squad’ Member Tlaib Won’t Endorse Biden

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) said she will not endorse presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden because she does not want to argue with her constituents.

“I don’t want to get into a debate with my residents,” she told Newsweek. “Residents come up to me and say, ‘Rashida, I don’t know. I hear Joe Biden this, Joe Biden that.’ I say, ‘Listen, do we need another four years of Trump? No. Then what I need you to do is go out there and focus on that.’ If the ultimate goal is to get rid of Donald Trump, that doesn’t have to involve me actually endorsing Biden.”

Tlaib has often been a thorn in the side of establishment Democrats. Tlaib supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) in the Democratic primary, along with fellow members of the far-left “squad” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.). While she has not endorsed Biden, Tlaib said she would focus on turning out the vote for him in Michigan, which Trump narrowly won in 2016. – READ MORE

