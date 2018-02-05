SPY GAME: Most Republicans believe FBI, Justice Dept. trying to ‘Delegitimize’ Trump; Reuters/Ipsos poll

Nearly three out of four Republicans believe the FBI and Justice Department are trying to undermine U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday, a sharp turn for a party that has historically backed law enforcement agencies.

Overall, most of the public still believes that Trump or someone from his campaign worked with Russia to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, allegations that Moscow and Trump have repeatedly denied.

The Feb. 3-5 poll found that Americans were sharply divided along party lines over an effort by Trump and his Republican allies to discredit a federal investigation into potential ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia.

Some 73 percent of Republicans agreed that “members of the FBI and Department of Justice are working to delegitimize President Trump through politically motivated investigations.”

The same proportion of Democrats said they believed a competing narrative that “members of the Republican Party and the White House are working to delegitimize the FBI and DOJ in the investigation of Russian tampering in the 2016 presidential election.”

Nearly 84 percent of Republicans said in a January 2015 Reuters/Ipsos poll that they had a “favorable” view of the FBI. Some 55 percent of Republicans said last month they had a “great deal” of confidence in the country’s law enforcement agencies – well above the 30 percent who expressed a similar level of confidence in the Trump administration and 9 percent who said the same about Congress.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *