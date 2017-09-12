Sputnik News Under FBI Investigation As Russian Propaganda Arm

The FBI has questioned the White House correspondent of Sputnik over claims that the Russian news agency operates as a propaganda arm for the Kremlin.

Former Sputnik employee Andrew Feinberg, who downloaded a slew of emails and documents before he was fired from the company in May, was questioned for more than two hours on September 1 about Sputnik’s “internal structure, editorial processes and funding.” Yahoo News reported that he handed investigators the information he had taken from the company.

Sputnik is funded by the Russian government and has long been suspected in the U.S. of playing a propaganda role for Russia alongside state-controlled news agency Russia Today.

If it was acting as a propaganda arm for the Kremlin, it would be in breach of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, known as FARA. The law seeks to ensure that foreign organizations that play a role in influencing American public opinion give detailed information about their operations and funding to U.S. authorities. – READ MORE

www.newsweek.com