Spurs’ Gregg Popovich: People who don’t understand BLM movement ‘just ignorant’ (VIDEO)

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, one of the NBA’s most outspoken voices on social justice issues, took to task people who he said still did not understand the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a video conference call with reporters, Popovich, who is preparing for the league’s upcoming restarted season, was asked what the social justice movement means to him

“It’s no different for me than it is to anybody else who cares about justice and who can be empathetic to the fact that justice has been denied to a group of people for far too long. And enough is enough,” he said, according to the Dallas Morning-News. “Everybody’s tired of it, especially the group that has been degraded and savaged for so long. People who don’t understand Black Lives Matter or are offended by it are just ignorant.” – READ MORE

