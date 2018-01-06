SPOTTED: Brand New Senator Already Dining at Elite D.C. Restaurant

The day after Minnesota’s newest senator was sworn in to replace the disgraced Al Franken, Tina Smith was spotted at a swanky D.C. establishment.

It didn’t take long for Tina Smith to “go Washington,” as they say. On Wednesday, Smith was sworn in to become Minnesota’s newest U.S. senator. By Thursday night, the Democrat was already dining at a swanky Washington, D.C. restaurant.

Smith was spotted jumping into the ‘Swamp’ with both feet by Politico “Playbook”:

SPOTTED: Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and her husband Archie last night at Centrolina in City Center …

Centrolina’s website says it’s owned by Chef Amy Brandwein, but left unmentioned is that Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), 2018’s most vulnerable Democrat, is part-owner as well. – READ MORE

