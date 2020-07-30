Spotlight Grows on Mysterious ‘Suicide’ of Dr. Fauci’s Right-Hand Man at NIAID; Dr. Judy Mikovits Says Top Scientist Was “Suicided” to Silence Him

Top virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits is shedding some well-needed light on the mysterious death of top scientist Kuan-Teh Jeang, who was second in charge under Dr. Anthony Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the time of his controversial death. Mikovits detailed on the Thomas Paine Podcast that Jeang, who was 54, was poised to blow the whistle on falsified government research, fake clinical data and widespread vaccine fraud that was killing Americans before his untimely demise. Listen Above

Details of the man’s 2013 death have been covered up. Some say Jeang was found at his desk on a Sunday night at NIAID with a gunshot wound to the chest. Some say he jumped to his death from the top deck of the parking garage outside of the government facilty.

Dr. Mikovits told Paine that Jeang was “suicided” to silence him. Jeang had worked at the NIH for 27 years.

Jeang was previously chief of the Molecular Virology Section in the Laboratory of Molecular Microbiology, according to documents. Listen Above

