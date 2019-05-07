Sportswriter Blasts White Red Sox Players for Not Boycotting White House ‘in Solidarity’ with ‘Players of Color’

A sportswriter took to Twitter on Monday to point out that not a single white player on the Boston Red Sox was willing to “stand in solidarity” with “players of color.” Almost all of whom declined to attend the team’s upcoming White House visit.

Bleacher Report’s Britni de la Cretaz didn’t hold back when it came to the Red Sox organization either. Saying that the “franchise should never have let this happen by accepting the WH invite in the first place.”

Here is the list. As of right now, not one white player is standing in solidarity with the players of color, who have almost universally declined the invitation. The franchise should never have let this happen by accepting the WH invite in the first place. pic.twitter.com/eSU4eECUU0 — Britni de la Cretaz ⚾️ (@britnidlc) May 6, 2019

The tweet comes one day after Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced that he “did not feel comfortable” attending his team’s scheduled White House visit to celebrate their 2018 World Series championship. – read more