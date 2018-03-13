True Pundit

Sportswriter Attacks Betsy DeVos, Tells Her She Should Be ‘Cleaning Houses’

On Sunday, sportswriter Peter Gammons, who likes retweeting anti-Trump Administration tweets, threw a hissy fit after the airing of a “60 Minutes” interview with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. In the midst of his emotional reaction, Gammons fired off one of the more insulting tweets in recent memory, disparaging DeVos while also denigrating the intellectual capacities of American housewives:

That tweet precipitated condemnation from both sides of the political aisle, and for various reasons; some castigated Gammons for his treatment of women and others targeted him for his patronizing attitude toward working-class people – READ MORE

