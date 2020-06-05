Sports Writer Seemingly Cheers Minneapolis Burning During Riots. Now He’s Panicking As Riots Hit Close To Home.

A sports writer who covers the NBA appeared to cheer the violent riots in Minneapolis earlier this week, but quickly changed his tune when the riots started hitting too close to home.

On Thursday night, Chris Martin Palmer responded to a photo of a burning building in Minneapolis by writing, “Burn that s**t down. Burn it all down.”

Shortly after the attack on the building happened, reports surfaced indicating that the building was an affordable housing unit that was being built for those living in poverty.

“The under-construction affordable housing development that burned in the widespread violence in south Minneapolis late Wednesday and early Thursday was to be a six-story rental building with 189 apartments for low-income renters, including more than three dozen for very low-income tenants,” Star Tribune reported. “Construction began last fall on Midtown Corner, which was expected to be completed and ready for occupancy this year.” – READ MORE

