Sports writer says Kavanaugh should never be allowed to coach b-ball again. The backlash is brutal.

USA Today is getting slammed after a sports columnist for the paper published an article suggesting that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should “stay off basketball courts” when children are around and not coach girls’ basketball because he was accused of sexual assault.

“The U.S. Senate may yet confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, but he should stay off basketball courts for now when kids are around,” wrote sports columnist Erik Brady.

The article focused on Kavanaugh’s Thursday emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee when Kavanaugh said that California psychology professor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations brought to the committee’s attention by Senate Democrats ruined his reputation to the point where he may never coach girls’ basketball again.

“I love coaching more than anything I’ve ever done in my whole life,” Kavanaugh said in his opening statement on Thursday. “But thanks to what some of you on this side of the committee have unleashed, I may never be able to coach again.”- READ MORE

Outrage poured in from every corner of the internet.

Throwing a question mark over a smear doesn't make it any less disgusting https://t.co/VSSfrAhWqe — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 29, 2018

And it starts up again-

The media’s self-degradation in its pursuit of destroying Kavanaugh has no bottom. https://t.co/T12NG2Njrp — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 29, 2018

What a repulsive item. Should never have been published. https://t.co/vqEnUssUKV — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 29, 2018

Let me get this straight @USATODAY…you believe uncorroborated allegations from 30+ years ago allow in essence to call someone a pedophile? #Kavanaugh claims the media will continue to attack him and you just proved his point. Despicable. https://t.co/r22iTIqBfS — Michael Brown (@MichaelBrownUSA) September 29, 2018

“I am beyond disgusted, every person who works at USA Today should feel deeply ashamed of this article,” another person said.

“I’m a lifelong Republican. In 2003 I married a Democrat. He pulled a Republican Ballot in 2016. After I showed him this article he went to local Republican Headquarters and picked up a yard sign for every R on the ticket. It’s unlikely he will ever vote D again,” another critic said. – READ MORE

The woman who Christine Blasey Ford says attended the same party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 spoke out Saturday morning.

Speaking through her attorney, Leland Keyser, who remains a close friend to Ford, said she is willing to “cooperate fully” with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

But as Keyser revealed last weekend, she has no recollection of the events Ford alleges.

“As my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Keyser’s attorney said.

“Notably, Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford’s account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford’s account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question,” the lawyer explained.- READ MORE