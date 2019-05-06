Sports League Rejects Transgender Athlete’s Claim to Female Weightlifting Records

A weightlifting league has revoked awards to a transgender weightlifter who claimed to have broken several women’s weightlifting records.

“Our rules, and the basis of separating genders for competition, are based on physiological classification rather thana identification,” said a statement from Paul Bossi, president of 100% RAW Powerlifting Federation. Bossi continued:

On the basis of all information presented to the Board of Directors for this particular case, the conclusion made, is that the correct physiological classification is male … Since the lifter’s gender classification for the purpose of our rules is not consistent with female, no female records will be broken by these lifts.

The biology-based reversal was largely ignored by leading transgender activists, partly because few voters believe the transgender ideology's claim that sexual discrimination — not biology — explains the different physical strength of men and women.