Spokesman for George W. Bush Says NYT Story Claiming He Won’t Vote for Trump Is Bogus

Over the weekend the failing paper published an article on notable Republicans who wouldn’t be supporting Donald Trump’s re-election. Among them included Colin Powell (for voted for Obama twice and Hillary Clinton in 2016), Mitt Romney (who voted to impeach Trump), and George W. Bush.

According to the Daily Caller: Former President George W. Bush’s spokesman vehemently denied an article from the New York Times that alleged he would not be voting for President Donald Trump in 2020.

“This is completely made up,” Bush’s spokesman Freddy Ford said in an email according to the Texas Tribune. “He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote.”

The NYT has not yet updated its article with Ford’s statement denying the report. – READ MORE

