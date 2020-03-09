Spokane, WA Passes Ordinance Letting Police Cite Pro-Life Protesters Who Are Too Loud

On Monday, the city council of Spokane, Washington, passed an ordinance permitting police to cite pro-life protesters who have been singing and praying outside a Spokane Planned Parenthood for violating noise restrictions.

Prompted by the council’s 6-1 vote in favor the the ordinance, which was introduced by the council’s Lori Kinnear, Students For Life in America (SFLA) issued a furious statement reading in part:

Kinnear previously had asked the police to intervene to stop the pro-lifers, but also bizarrely claimed the ordinance had nothing to do with abortion, but was about protecting access to all healthcare facilities (again we ask, were a lot of people protesting outside a dental surgeon’s office? We think not). Councilwoman Karen Stratton said that “noise is a weapon, words is a weapon,” in case you still had any doubts that the Spokane City Council missed their First Amendment lessons in grade school.

Karlie Lodjic, the Washington Regional Coordinator for SFLA, said bitingly, “This ordinance directly targets pro-lifers in Spokane. We know that this is about one thing; making it harder for people to hear the truth about abortion and what happens inside abortion facilities every day. As Millennials and Gen Z continue to be more pro-life than generations before them, pro-choice politicians are looking to weaponize the law against pro-lifers. This is a clear and direct assault on the First Amendment.” – READ MORE

