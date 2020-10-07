‘Spoiled Brats’, ‘Knuckleheads’: NYPD Commissioner Slams The Two Dozen Protesters Arrested Overnight In The City

The police commissioner for the New York City Police Department referred to the 24 arrestees who were apprehended during demonstrators in the city Monday as “knuckleheads” and “spoiled brats.”

“And I’m equally proud of the men and women of the police department that are out there in tough circumstances again chasing knuckleheads around last night — breaking windows, property damage, graffiti, lighting fires,” NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea said during a Tuesday interview on NY 1 Spectrum News.

“I mean that is the last thing that we as New Yorkers need right now and that’s last night in New York City, 24 more arrests,” he continued.

“At a time when we have diminished resources and we have a violent uptick with the courts and everything else going on, we don’t need officers pulled away for these I don’t know what you call them — I’m not going to call them peaceful protesters — maybe spoiled brats at this point,” he concluded.

NYPD men & women remain committed to the safety & well-being of ALL New Yorkers, in ALL NYC neighborhoods. We will get through this by working TOGETHER — #OneNewYork. Thanks, @patkiernan, for having me on this morning ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7iOwpY2AmC — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 6, 2020

Around 100 rioters took to the city streets on Monday to protest the death of Jonathan Price, who was allegedly shot and killed by a Texas police officer who has since been arrested and charged, according to the New York Post.

The mob reportedly obstructed traffic, busted the windows of two businesses and spray-painted graffiti including a hammer and sickle in addition to the words “Jonathan Price was here,” the Post reported.

The 24 arrestees were hit with charges of obstruction, disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and theft, according to the Post. One man reportedly nabbed a police radio during the unrest, the New York outlet reported.