SPLC Pulls Controversial ‘Anti-Muslim Extremist’ List After Legal Threats

The Southern Poverty Law Center has removed an online list of “anti-Muslim extremists” after British Muslim reformer Maajid Nawaz threatened to sue the SPLC over his inclusion on the list.

The list is the fourth article in two months the SPLC has deleted over accuracy concerns. The left-wing nonprofit first published the list in November 2016, offering it as a “field guide” to journalists.

In addition to Nawaz, the list included Somali-born activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who advocates against female genital mutilation, among other issues. Ali blasted the SPLC’s “deeply offensive smears” in an August 2017 op-ed for The New York Times.

The inclusion of Nawaz and Ali on the list sparked a backlash, including from establishment publications like The Atlantic, but the SPLC didn’t remove the page until Awaz took legal action. The SPLC did not return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment by press time.

Awaz recently finished crowdfunding the initial legal fees for his lawsuit against the SPLC, which he first announced in June 2017. Nawaz retained the same law firm, Clare Locke LLP, that led the successful defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone over the infamous UVA rape hoax.

Read more at dailycaller.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1