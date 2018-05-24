True Pundit

SPLC declares it ‘unacceptable’ for MS-13 members to be described as ‘animals’ on White House site

As Twitchy reported Monday, the White House trolled the press corps BIGLY by doubling down and issuing a press release entitled, “What You Need to Know About the Violent Animals of MS-13.”

Seriously … the same organization that maintains a “Hate Map” is going to defend the dignity of MS-13 gang members? (Don’t worry, guys, we just checked the SPLC’s hate map and you’re not on it. Maybe next year.) – READ MORE

SPLC declares it 'unacceptable' for MS-13 members to be described as 'animals' on White House site

The SPLC maintains a "hate map," but don't look for MS-13 on it — that would be dehumanizing.

