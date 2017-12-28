SPITTING ON TRUMP: Iran Declares Jerusalem Eternal Capital Of ‘Palestine’

On Wednesday, the government of possibly the most anti-Semitic government on earth shocked the world by announcing that Jerusalem will never be the capital of Israel and the Jewish people.

According to the Iranian news agency Fars, the government of Iran passed a bill declaring Jerusalem forever as the capital of the non-existent country “Palestine” which “was approved within the framework of a double-urgency plan.” Predictably, there were 207 “yes” votes and no abstentions or opposition.

Despite the fact that Iran declared Jerusalem the capital of “Palestine,” the United Nations somehow missed the opportunity to pass, let alone offer, a resolution condemning the announcement. Last week, of course, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. – READ MORE

