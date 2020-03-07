Spike Lee Compares Black Trump Supporters to House Slaves

Hollywood director Spike Lee took to Instagram to attack a group of black Donald Trump supporters, essentially comparing them to house slaves.

On Monday, the BlackkKlansman director remarked on a photo of several black civic and religious leaders praying with President Trump inside the White House. Lee used the photo as an opportunity to attack both the president and his guests.

“Massa, We Love You, Massa. We Gonna Pray Fo’ You Massa”. Singing- “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” Lee wrote smearing the Trump supporters with racial language; “massa” being how some slaves referred to slave masters.

The photo Lee used on his post came from a meeting, of black Trump supporters last Thursday in the White House where they laid hands on the president and prayed with him. – READ MORE

