Spider-Man window washer gets 100 years for taking pornographic images of children

A Nashville man who would dress up as Spider-Man and wash windows at a local children’s hospital was no hero behind the mask.

Instead the costumed creep was sentenced to 105 years in prison Monday for child pornography. Jarratt A. Turner, 36, took pictures of two children he babysat after he befriended their families between October 2014 and May 2015.

During that time, Turner took sexually explicit photos and videos of the toddler on several occasions, WTVF reported. He also took pictures of another child, an infant, six times. The children were between the ages of 12 and 31 months old. He took the photos in his Nashville apartment.

The images also included himself appearing to molest the two children, according to the station. Turner shared the photos with people online on a photo sharing site through Wi-Fi in order to stay off the police department’s radar. – READ MORE

