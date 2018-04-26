Spicer: ‘Really Sad’ to See CNN’s Acosta ‘Making Fun’ of Trump Voters (VIDEO)

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fired back Wednesday at comments made by CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta to Variety.

Acosta, American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan and Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker sat for an interview on covering the “combative” Trump White House.

Acosta said that Americans don’t realize President Trump’s “act” when he attacks certain media outlets and refers to some as “fake news.”

“They’re not in on the act, and they take what he says very seriously,” Acosta says.

“They don’t have all their faculties, in some cases. Their elevator might not hit all floors,” he added about Trump supporters.– READ MORE

