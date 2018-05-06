True Pundit

Spicer knocks April Ryan: She’s ‘more interested in personal fame’ (VIDEO)

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday knocked reporter April Ryan, claiming she was only “interested in personal fame” in her feud with his successor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Ryan, a reporter for American Urban Radio Networks, drew attention this week when she accused Sanders of singling her out during a press briefing and wanting to start “a physical fight” with her.

“By her own admission she’s been in the briefing room for 21 years. And it’s not just [Ryan], but there’s a lot of other reporters that because of the attention the briefing gets now have gotten newfound notoriety,” Spicer said on “Fox & Friends.” – READ MORE

