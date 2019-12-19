Spending bill devotes $225 million to border security — in Jordan

Despite having a porous and frequently breached border with Mexico, American lawmakers are devoting funds to border security for the nation of Jordan, nearly 6,000 miles away.

According to the bill, $7.8 billion will be provided for “Operation and Maintenance, Defense-Wide.” Within that, $225 million “shall be for payments to reimburse key cooperating nations for logistical, military, and other support…”

Farther down in the section, it states: Provided further, That these funds may be used to support the Government of Jordan in such amounts as the Secretary of Defense may determine, to enhance the ability of the armed forces of Jordan to increase or sustain security along its borders… – read more