Speier: Trump ‘Has in Many Respects Become a Dictator’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Jackie Speier (D., Calif.) said that President Donald Trump is acting like a dictator toward Congress, and threatened to hold Attorney General William Barr in “inherent contempt” of Congress, during an Wednesday appearance on CNN’s Right Now With Brianna Keiler.

Speier’s comments came in response to a question about whether holding Barr in contempt of Congress would actually have an effect on the executive branch.

“There is no question that holding him in contempt will throw it to the courts, and we will have to hope that that will be expedited,” Speier said. “Congress has the right to access the underlying documents of the Mueller Report: There is no question about that. I can’t imagine a court ruling otherwise, but they are throwing every obstacle in our way because the president has, in many respects, become a dictator. He is trying to prevent Congress from doing its oversight function. And we won’t accept that.” – READ MORE