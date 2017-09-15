Special Ops soldier killed, 7 others injured during demolitions training at Fort Bragg

One U.S. Army Special Operations soldier was killed Thursday and seven others were injured during a training exercise involving demolitions at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, officials said.

The Army’s Special Operations Command identified the dead soldier as Staff Sgt. Alexander Dalida, 32, of Dunstable, Mass. Dalida, who enlisted in 2006, was assigned to 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne).

“Our primary focus right now is to care for his loved ones. We will honor Staff Sgt. Dalida and help his family in their time of need,” said Col. Michael Kornburger of the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School. – READ MORE