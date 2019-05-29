Special Counsel Robert Mueller Announces Resignation, Suggests Testifying to Congress Would Be Pointless

Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced Wednesday the office of the special counsel was closing and he was returning to private life, in his first public comments since his investigation began in May 2017.

He reiterated the conclusions outlined in his final report, which Attorney General William Barr released last month.

On the subject of whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia during the 2016 election, Mueller said, “There was insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy.”

On the subject of whether President Trump ever criminally obstructed his investigation, Mueller was more vague — saying his team was not confident the president did not commit a crime. However, he did not say his team was confident the president did commit a crime either.

"If we had confidence the president did not commit a crime we would have said so," he said.

Special counsel Robert Mueller, making public remarks on Wednesday, explained bluntly that his team did not have the “option” to charge President Donald Trump with a crime.

That’s because of longstanding Justice Department policy.

He said that if the team had "confidence" the president did not commit a crime, the special counsel's report would have made that point.

Speaking from the Justice Department on Wednesday morning, he announced the closing of his office.

Mueller also detailed the conclusions of the Russia probe, emphasizing that there "was not sufficient evidence to charge a conspiracy" over whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with Russian interests during the 2016 election.

But Mueller did not mince words on his inquiry into whether the president obstructed justice.

