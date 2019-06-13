Special Counsel recommends firing Kellyanne Conway over alleged Hatch Act violations

The Office of Special Counsel recommended Thursday that Kellyanne Conway be fired from the federal government for violating the Hatch Act on “numerous occasions.”

The Hatch Act is a federal law that limits certain political activities of federal employees.

The OSC, which is separate from the office with a similar name previously run by Robert Mueller, said in a scathing report released Thursday that White House Counselor Conwayviolated the Hatch Act by “disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.

“Ms. Conway’s violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act’s restrictions. Her actions thus erode the principal foundation of our democratic system—the rule of law,” the OSC said in a statement Thursday, noting that Conway has been a “repeat offender.”

But the White House showed no sign of taking action against Conway in response, calling the OSC ruling "unprecedented" and suggesting it was politically influenced.


