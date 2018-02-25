Special Counsel Mueller’s team has only one known Republican

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is the only known Republican on the team investigating Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election, according to a review by Fox News.

The majority of the 17 publicly confirmed attorneys on Mueller’s team are registered Democrats — and others have made Democratic political donations.

That donation history has long fueled concerns from Trump-aligned Republicans about potential bias in the unit. While any team of investigators is bound to have members with their own political views, the Democratic-leaning makeup of this particular team was underscored when The Daily Caller reported that no registered Republicans were working under Mueller.

There appear to be only two asterisks to that stat: The Caller reported that Mueller lawyer Zainab Ahmad was registered as a Republican at the age of 18 but has since changed her registration status to unaffiliated; and Mueller himself was known to be a Republican when appointed to lead the FBI in 2001 by then-President George W. Bush. Mueller’s current party registration is not clear.

A review by Fox News shows that of the 17 attorneys, at least nine attorneys are registered Democrats. Others have registered with “no party declared,” or their registration was not known. – READ MORE

