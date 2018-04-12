Speaker Pelosi? Will Divisive Democrat Soon Control The House Again?

Nancy Pelosi is still out there — waiting and watching.

The 78-year-old Democrat from California just won’t go away. Prominent members of her own party have begged her to reduce her leadership role — perhaps even retire and disappear — but Pelosi has repeatedly vowed to continue her rule of the party.

Pelosi, who was House Speaker from 2007 until the GOP took control of the chamber in 2011, is poised to resume that powerful position.

House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday announced he would not seek re-election. The Wisconsin Republican, 48, said he didn’t want to go on commuting from his home to Washington, D.C., which makes him just a “weekend Dad.”

“If I am here for one more term, my kids will only ever have known me as a weekend Dad — I just can’t let that happen,” he said.

But that’s what politicos always say when they walk away, that they want to “spend more time with their families.” While Axios reported that Ryan has been supremely frustrated by President Trump in trying to do his job, the real reason for his departure is simple: He knows the GOP will lose the House in November. – READ MORE

