Sparks Fly as Jim Jordan Busts Adam Schiff for Hiding Four Transcripts: ‘Holy Cow’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called out House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) lack of transparency as the chairman essentially dismissed President Trump releasing the transcript of his first phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump released the transcript of his first phone call with Zelensky moments before Friday’s second public impeachment hearing featuring former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Nunes read the transcript aloud – a transcript that showed a relatively brief phone call that featured an exchange of pleasantries.

Schiff repeatedly refused to recognize Jordan, who pointed out Schiff has yet to authorize the release of four transcripts from his secret depositions.

“There are four transcripts that have not been released,” Jordan began.

“The gentleman is not recognized,” Schiff said, prompting a “holy cow” from Jordan.

Schiff said he was "happy" to allow Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) to exceed his opening statement to read the transcript Trump released Friday, but signaled that it was not good enough