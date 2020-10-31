Spanish Doctors Stage First Walkout In 25 Years To Protest Government’s New COVID-19 Order

Doctors across Spain have walked out on Tuesday in what media outlets have called the first medical strike to rock the country in 25 years.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages across Spain, where the Health Ministry reported another 18,418 new daily cases on Tuesday, doctors are beginning the strike, which was called in defiance of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s latest emergency order, which was implemented on Sunday.

The order requires doctors and nurses to report to any of a range of assignments that could be handed to them by the government during the state of emergency, which could be in place for months.

Doctors complained that the new law violated their rights, and compromised the standard of care for patients, as doctors would end up working in an area they weren’t specialized in – READ MORE

