SpaceX reveals Yusaku Maezawa will fly ‘around the Moon’ in historic announcement

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced Monday night that entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa would be the first private person to fly solo around the moon aboard the company’s Big Falcon Rocket (BFR) launch vehicle.

Maezawa, a 42-year-old from Japan, is a billionaire who founded Zozotown, an online retail shop. The excited future space traveler exclaimed at the event, “I choose to go to the moon.”

Prior to the announcement on Monday, Musk took to Twitter to show off two new images of the BFR.

The images of the BFR show a rocket with fins on the side. It also has a forward moving wing near the nose, Musk wrote on Twitter.

The event was held at the company’s Hawthorne, Calif., headquarters, conveniently located next to a design shop for Tesla, Musk’s other company.

The Musk-led space company called the announcement "an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has renewed his attacks against a British man who played a key role in the rescue of a youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand.

Musk last month apologized for accusing Vernon Unsworth of pedophilia after the diver questioned the value of Musk’s contribution to the rescue, a small submarine that ultimately went unused. But in a series of emails to BuzzFeed News, Musk repeated his original attacks on Unsworth — and made new and specific claims, lambasting the rescuer as a “child rapist” who moved to the Southeast Asian country to take a child bride. Unsworth denied Musk’s accusations through his attorney.

BuzzFeed News first emailed Musk last Wednesday to ask for comment regarding a legal threat made by Unsworth’s lawyer in August after the Tesla CEO reopened his apparently evidenceless criticism of the rescuer in a Twitter argument the day before. Musk responded without addressing the substance of the legal threat. BuzzFeed News followed up twice, once on Wednesday and once on Thursday, and Musk responded with two separate emails.

"I suggest that you call people you know in Thailand, find out what's actually going on and stop defending child rapists, you fucking asshole," Musk wrote in the first message. "He's an old, single white guy from England who's been traveling to or living in Thailand for 30 to 40 years, mostly Pattaya Beach, until moving to Chiang Rai for a child bride who was about 12 years old at the time."