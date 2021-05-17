Space Force commanding officer reportedly fired after criticizing Marxism and critical race theory in the military

A commander in the Space Force has been fired for comments he made during a podcast appearance where he warned that Marxism is infiltrating the United States military, according to a report from Military.com.

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier was the commander of the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado. Lohmeier had served in the U.S. Air Force for over 14 years, including being a former F-15C fighter pilot and T-38 Talon jet instructor pilot.

On Friday, Lohmeier was purportedly relieved of his post because he sounded the alarm about Marxism and critical race theory in the military during a podcast appearance where he was promoting his book. Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, the head of Space Operations Command, reportedly fired Lohmeier over a loss of confidence in his ability to lead.

“This decision was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast,” a Space Force spokesperson said. “Lt. Gen. Whiting has initiated a Command Directed Investigation on whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity.”

Last week, Lohmeier appeared on the “Information Operation” podcast to promote his book about the dangers of Marxism in the military.

“The diversity, inclusion and equity industry and the trainings we are receiving in the military … is rooted in critical race theory, which is rooted in Marxism,” Lohmeier said.

Lohmeier noted that there is a diversity initiative that instructs service members to read the book “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo, which labels the United States as a “white supremacist nation.”- READ MORE

