SOY BOY: Accused Hatchet Murderer Domenic Micheli Arrested Driving a Prius

The manhunt to track down a fired gym employee who allegedly killed a co-worker with a hatchet has concluded, Metro Nashville Police Department officials said.

Authorities said that Domenic Micheli, 36, showed up at his former Balance Training gym workplace Monday morning with a hatchet and allegedly stabbed his former supervisor — who has been identified by Nashville police officials as 46-year-old Joel Paavola.

BREAKING: Accused murderer Domenic Micheli arrested a short time ago by Kentucky State Police on I-65 near Bowling Green. He was driving the Toyota Prius. MNPD detectives en route to Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/k8ixmeFshn — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 6, 2018

