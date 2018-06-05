True Pundit

Crime Security

SOY BOY: Accused Hatchet Murderer Domenic Micheli Arrested Driving a Prius

Posted on by
Share:

The manhunt to track down a fired gym employee who allegedly killed a co-worker with a hatchet has concluded, Metro Nashville Police Department officials said.

Authorities said that Domenic Micheli, 36, showed up at his former Balance Training gym workplace Monday morning with a hatchet and allegedly stabbed his former supervisor — who has been identified by Nashville police officials as 46-year-old Joel Paavola.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Hunt on for fired gym worker who allegedly killed former boss with hatchet: Police
Hunt on for fired gym worker who allegedly killed former boss with hatchet: Police

A manhunt is underway to track down a fired gym employee who allegedly killed a co-worker with a hatchet, Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed.

ABC News ABC News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: