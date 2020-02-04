Soviet Spy Congratulated Bernie On Prior Election Win, Met In His Office, Report Says

A spy from the former communist superpower, the Soviet Union, congratulated socialist Bernie Sanders in March 1983 for winning re-election as mayor of Burlington, Vermont and for meeting with him in Sanders’ office.

“The documents from the Sanders archives include a letter from Soviet Embassy First Secretary Vadim Kuznetsov in March 1983, congratulating Sanders on his reelection as mayor and thanking Sanders for receiving him in Sanders’s office,” The Washington Post reported on Monday. “Kuznetsov had been in Burlington to attend a conference on nuclear disarmament at the University of Vermont a few days earlier. Neither Sanders nor conference organizers appear to have read a 1976 Time magazine article that identified Kuznetsov as a member of a ‘Soviet intelligence squad’ posing as diplomats to infiltrate U.S. politics.”

The TIME Magazine article that the Post linked to stated: “Posing as diplomats, embassy officials and newsmen, Soviet intelligence agents have been conducting a determined effort to get classified information on Capitol Hill by bribing or compromising staff members in key positions. TIME has learned that in more than a dozen cases in the last decade or so the FBI has stepped in to ‘control’ the relationship, fearing a staffer might begin giving out restricted data.” – READ MORE