South Korean President Cancels Olympics Trip After Japanese Diplomat’s ‘Masturbation’ Insult

Strained relations between South Korea and Japan took another hit on Monday when South Korean President Moon Jae-in canceled his visit to the Tokyo Olympics and a planned meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide because a Japanese diplomat made “unacceptable” remarks comparing Moon’s diplomatic outreach to masturbation.

South Korea summoned the Japanese ambassador on Saturday to complain about “undiplomatic” remarks by a senior Japanese diplomat, later identified as Deputy Ambassador Soma Hirohisa, who said President Moon was “masturbating with himself” by attempting to meet with Suga during the Olympics.

Soma said during an interview with a South Korean cable network that Moon was locked in a “tug of war only with himself” because Japan has “no space to pay attention to Seoul-Tokyo relations.”

On Saturday, Aiboshi Koichi, Japanese ambassador to South Korea, “sternly warned” his deputy for making “extremely inappropriate” remarks after the South Korean government lodged a formal complaint about Soma’s language.- READ MORE

