South Korean Man Threatened To Blow Up The Japanese Embassy In Seoul After Reckless NBC Remarks

NBC’s Olympic coverage apparently infuriated one man so much that he threatened to bomb an embassy.

A middle-aged South Korean man was detained for threatening to blow up the Japanese embassy in Seoul with dynamite after an NBC commentator insensitively praised Japanese occupation of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported Sunday, citing local police.

“Every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural, and technological, and economic example, that has been so important to their own transformation,” former NBC Asia Analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo said during a live broadcast at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *