South Korean gyms ban upbeat music due to COVID-19 restrictions

For fitness freaks in South Korea, gyms will allow buoyant, jaunty K-pop superstar group BTS hit songs “Dynamite” and “Butter” but not top bubbly, bouncy jams on Billboard’s Top 100 like “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran because of new COVID-19 rules, according to a report.

Music that is higher than 120 beats per minute (bpm) during group workouts like aerobic or spin classes is no longer permitted in order to keep warriors in exercise rooms and health clubs from panting too fast or sweating on people around them.

A Seoul gym owner Kang Hyun-ku told Reuters his space plays fast-paced music.

“Playing bright tracks is to cheer up our members and the overall mood, but my biggest question is whether playing classical music or BTS songs has proven to have any impact on spreading the virus,” Kang said. “Many people use their own earphones and wearable devices these days, and how do you control their playlists?”- READ MORE

