South Korea to remove its propaganda loudspeakers amid diplomatic breakthrough

South Korea will remove its propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the border with North Korea amid diplomatic breakthrough between the two countries.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry said Monday that it will remove its frontline loudspeakers on Tuesday and expects Pyongyang to follow the suit.

The loudspeakers blasted anti-communist propaganda and K-pop songs since early 2016 after North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test.

The move came after a historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in last week. It was the first time a member of the Kim dynasty was known to set foot on South Korean soil since the end of the Korean War in 1953. – READ MORE

