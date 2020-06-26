South Dakota Tribal Leader On Mt. Rushmore: Remove It, But Don’t Blow It Up, Less Environmental Damage That Way

On Tuesday, South Dakota GOP governor Kristi Noem reacted to speculation that anyone might try to get rid of Mt. Rushmore by tweeting succinctly, “Not on my watch.”

But on Thursday, USA Today quoted that a tribal leader of the Sioux nation saying that although Mt. Rushmore should not be blown up, it should be removed.

Oglala Sioux President Julian Bear Runner, who expressed his disapproval of President Trump’s visit next week to the Black Hills of South Dakota, stated of Mt. Rushmore, “I don’t believe it should be blown up, because it would cause more damage to the land,” but when the idea was apparently suggested other methods with less environmental damage could be utilized, he added, “I agree. Removed but not blown up.” He asserted that the federal government did not seek approval of Sioux leaders was built,” saying, “To me, it’s a great sign of disrespect,” he said.

“Mount Rushmore carries special significance for Great Plains Indians: It depicts the faces of four white American leaders who presided over the founding and expansion of European descended ancestors throughout the United States,” USA Today reported, noting, “The U.S. Court of Claims found in 1979 that the Sioux Nation was entitled to $17.1 million in compensation due to the federal government’s seizure of the Black Hills.”

Nick Tilsen from the Oglala Lakota tribe and the president of an organization called NDN Collective said, “Mount Rushmore is a symbol of white supremacy, of structural racism that’s still alive and well in society today. It’s an injustice to actively steal Indigenous people’s land then carve the white faces of the conquerors who committed genocide.” – READ MORE

