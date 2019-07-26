South Dakota public schools will see a brand-new addition to their halls: ‘In God We Trust’

A new South Dakota state law goes into effect in July, mandating that public schools will carry the following motto on their walls: “In God We Trust.”

The national motto first appeared on U.S. currency during the Civil War, and was declared the nation’s official motto in 1956.

“In God We Trust” is also the official motto of Florida.

According to a Thursday NPR report, public schools in the state of South Dakota will have a prominently displayed inscription — in stencil or in paint — inside the school buildings.

Gov. Kristi Noem signed the bill into law in March requiring the message be displayed in schools where students are most likely to see it. The motto, according to the new law, must be at least 12 inches by 12 inches in size and written clearly.