South Dakota gov warns Mount Rushmore won’t be targeted: ‘Not on my watch’

Amid a campaign to take down statues across the country that has moved quickly from targeting monuments of Confederate generals to those of former presidents, South Dakota’s governor is promising that the famed Mount Rushmore will not be next.

“Not on my watch,” tweeted South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem after conservative commentator Ben Shapiro quipped that the chiseled faces of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln could be the next target of the “woke historical revisionist priesthood.”

Not on my watch. https://t.co/U6gGap5Ib6 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 23, 2020

There’s no indication yet of any serious push against the towering monument and tourist attraction in the Black Hills of South Dakota. But the figures depicted have had their likenesses targeted elsewhere.

Groups began ripping down and defacing statues in the wake of the protests that emerged after the death of George Floyd in police custody. While those protests initially focused on racism and police brutality, it has escalated into a new phase. – READ MORE

