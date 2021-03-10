South Dakota Gov. Noem to sign bill limiting girls’ sports to biological females

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she would sign a bill limiting female teams and sports at public schools to students who are biologically female after the bill passed the South Dakota Senate 20-15 on Monday.

“In South Dakota, we’re celebrating #InternationalWomensDay by defending women’s sports! I’m excited to sign this bill very soon,” Noem wrote

on Twitter on Monday.

State Rep. Rhonda Milstead introduced the bill, which passed the South Dakota House 50-17 in February, according to KOTA TV.

"We anticipate that when Governor Noem signs the bill, South Dakota will be the first state this year to pass legislation of this sort," a spokesman for Noem told Fox News.

