South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem hits back at critics of her coronavirus response: ‘I believe in our freedoms and liberties’

Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem hit back at critics who accused her of being too lax with her coronavirus response after there was an outbreak at a processing plant in the state. She said the liberal media “have not been telling all the facts behind this.”

Noem responded to the criticism Thursday on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“I had a real honest conversation with the people in our state. I told them I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of our state, of South Dakota,” said Noem, who has not issued a stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I took an oath when I was in Congress obviously to uphold the Constitution of the United States,” she continued. “I believe in our freedoms and liberties. What I’ve seen across the country is so many people give up their liberties for just a little bit of security and they don’t have to do that.”

She went on to explain that “if a leader will take too much power in a time of crisis, that is how we lose our country. So, I felt like I’ve had to use every single opportunity to talk about why we slow things down, we make decisions based on science and facts, and make sure that we are not letting emotion grab a hold of the situation.”

On MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow” show, Maddow noted that “Kristi Noem has insisted that she still will not issue a stay-at-home order in her state.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who was a guest on Maddow’s show, said: “The governor just lets this problem get bigger and bigger and bigger.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --